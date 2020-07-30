Fisher Cats hosting socially distanced summer concert series

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In collaboration with the Palace Theatre, Intown Manchester, and the Manchester Parks and Recreation Division, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will host a series of safe, socially distanced concerts at Delta Dental Stadium from August 14 to September 12.

With a stage in center field and seating options available on the outfield grass and in the stadium seating bowl, the Socially Distanced Concert Series will provide ample spacing for guests to safely enjoy a summer night at the ballpark.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at NHFisherCats.com . The Socially Distanced Concert Series includes the following performances:

Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. The Music of Billy Joel (David Clark’s Songs in the Attic) A Tribute Band Saturday, August 15 at 7 p.m. The Music of Jimmy Buffett (Changes in Latitudes) A Tribute Band Friday, August 28 & Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m. ABBA Tribute Show A Tribute Band Saturday, September 5 & Sunday, September 6 at 8 p.m. Recycled Percussion Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m. American Elton John A Tribute Band Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m. Beatles Night featuring The Weeklings A Tribute Band Saturday, September 12 at 7 p.m. Almost Queen A Tribute Band “I’m glad residents will be able to safely enjoy concerts this summer,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “This unique partnership between the Palace Theatre, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Intown Manchester, and the Manchester Parks and Recreation Division illustrates the innovation and forward-thinking attitude of the Queen City.” Recycled Percussion tickets are available for $35. Tickets for all other shows are $23. For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.