Fisher Cats hosting movie night

MANCHESTER, N.H.– The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will host Movie Night at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday, July 18 with a showing of Toy Story 4 on the ballpark’s HD video board at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket options include stadium seating for groups of up to four, on-field picnic seating for groups of up to eight, and luxury suites for groups of up to eight. Each ticket option will ensure at least six feet of separation between each group to encourage safe social distancing.

“Movie Night is another great opportunity for families to enjoy a fun, safe night out at the ballpark, and that’s what we’re all about,” said Mike Ramshaw. “Even without Fisher Cats baseball this year, we’re proud to be a place where people can get out of the house, spend quality time together, and take in a summer night at the stadium.”

Fans with field seats are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows to the ballpark, but chairs are not permitted. Concession stands will be open on the stadium concourse for food and drinks.

With the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, fans with tickets to a 2020 Fisher Cats home game may exchange them for tickets to any home game in 2021. Fans who booked group outings, season tickets, or mini-plans in 2020 will receive a 125% credit on their deposit to be used in 2021.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.