Fisher Cats homers not enough on Friday night

Binghamton, New York – New York Mets No. 2 prospect Brett Baty had a career day against New Hampshire on Friday, spoiling the Fisher Cats bid at a third straight win. The Fisher Cats (42-52) fell, 12-8, to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets, 35-58).

Baty finished the night 3-for-5 with two homers and a career-high seven RBIs. He crushed a solo shot in the first and a grand slam in the eighth. Baty has hits in 12 straight games and has multiple hits in six straight starts. He’s 10-for-18 with a double, three homers and 13 RBIs versus New Hampshire this week.

After Baty’s solo blast started the scoring, New Hampshire responded with three homers in the second. Davis Schneider clobbered a 2-0 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run homer, his second with New Hampshire this season.

One pitch later, Zac Cook hit his 12th blast of the season to put the Fisher Cats in front, 3-1. Schneider and Cook are the fifth duo to hit back-to-back long balls this season.

Two batters later, Ryan Gold homered to center field. The catcher is hitting .316 with four homers this month.

Things fell apart in the fourth inning, as Binghamton scored six to take a 7-4 lead. The Rumble Ponies had just three hits in the inning, but three walks and a hit by pitch added to the damage. Starter Adam Kloffenstein (L, 0-5) came out with one out in the fourth and finished with five earned runs, five walks and five strikeouts. He allowed just one hit and has five of more strikeouts in four of his last five starts.

Reliever Ryan Boyer went 2.2 innings after Kloffenstein, pitching shutout frames in the fifth and sixth. The righty allowed four hits and two earned runs with no walks and two strikeouts. Boyer is a product of Canisius College and was promoted from High-A Vancouver on July 22.

The Fisher Cats would get within two, but Brett Baty’s grand slam in the eighth put the game out of reach. An intentional walk and a bases loaded walk put Binghamton up, 8-5, and Baty came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. After falling behind, Baty worked the count full and crushed a 3-2 slider for a grand slam.

New Hampshire scored three in the ninth but fell short, losing, 12-8. The series is now tied two games apiece.