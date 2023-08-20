Fisher Cats homer and hang on for series win

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, staved off a late comeback from the Hartford Yard Goats in a 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon to win the series.

New Hampshire (18-25, 53-58) hit four more home runs on Sunday after hitting four home runs last night.

After the Fisher Cats scored a run in the first, Will Robertson hit his third homer of the series and his 12th of the season with an opposite field solo shot to left. Robertson has hit five home runs this season against the Yard Goats.

In the fifth, Miguel Hiraldo blasted a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, and Damiano Palmegiani launched a solo homer, his 16th of the season, to give the Fisher Cats their largest lead of the game at 6-0. Hiraldo finished with 11 hits in the series and a .375 batting average against the Yard Goats this season.

Palmegiani teed off again in the seventh with his second homer of the game, his 17th of the season, to extend the Fisher Cats lead 7-3. It’s the second two homer game of the season for the Blue Jays No. 19 prospect. His last two homer game was against Hartford at home on April 25.

Hartford (21-23, 50-61) scored three runs in the final two innings and put the tying and winning runs on base with two outs in the ninth but T.J. Brock struck out Grant Lavigne to collect his seventh Double-A save and end the game.

Starting right-hander Chad Dallas (6-1) made his 14th start of the season. The 23-year-old threw six innings, allowed three runs on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts to pick up the win. At one point, Dallas retired 15 batters in a row. The Blue Jays No. 14 prospect has a 1.96 ERA in four August starts.

The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium for the penultimate home stand of the season against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday, August 22 at 7:05 pm.