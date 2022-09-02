Fisher Cats’ hits don’t transform into win

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats outhit the Portland Sea Dogs 8 to 7 on Thursday night, but they ultimately couldn’t score more runs than their guests, falling 10-3.

New Hampshire struck first, as Will Robertson’s single to left would bring Luis De Los Santos across the plate, but Portland responded two eight unanswered runs in the third and fourth, ultimately putting the contest out of reach.

At the plate, Cam Eden and Ryan Gold each had a pair of hits for the ‘Cats, with Eden and Davis Schneider both going deep for the ‘Cats.

On the mound, Luis Quinones (0-6) was the loser for New Hampshire, lasting two outs into the fourth in his start. He was on the hook for seven runs off four hits and four walks, striking out six Portland batters.

The teams play again on Friday at 7:05 p.m., Paxton Schultz (7-5, 3.84 ERA) is scheduled to start for New Hampshire.