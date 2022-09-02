Fisher Cats’ hits don’t transform into win

Thursday, September 1, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Thursday, September 1, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Davis Schnieder. Photo/Ali Beaton

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats outhit the Portland Sea Dogs 8 to 7 on Thursday night, but they ultimately couldn’t score more runs than their guests, falling 10-3.

New Hampshire struck first, as Will Robertson’s single to left would bring Luis De Los Santos across the plate, but Portland responded two eight unanswered runs in the third and fourth, ultimately putting the contest out of reach.

At the plate, Cam Eden and Ryan Gold each had a pair of hits for the ‘Cats, with Eden and Davis Schneider both going deep for the ‘Cats.

On the mound, Luis Quinones (0-6) was the loser for New Hampshire, lasting two outs into the fourth in his start. He was on the hook for seven runs off four hits and four walks, striking out six Portland batters.

The teams play again on Friday at 7:05 p.m., Paxton Schultz (7-5, 3.84 ERA) is scheduled to start for New Hampshire.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts