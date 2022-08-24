Fisher Cats hit three homers but fall to Patriots

Bridgewater, N.J. – In a game of home run derby, the Somerset Patriots hit one more than the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and won the opener of a six-game series 10-6 Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Fisher Cats (19-27) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Addison Barger blasted his seventh homer for a 1-0 lead.

New Hampshire extended the lead in the second inning when John Aiello led off with a home run into the center field batter’s eye.

Somerset hit three home runs to move in front 5-2, only to have the Fisher Cats respond with a four-run fourth inning, capped by a two-run homer by Davis Schneider to make it 6-5.

Anthony Volpe tied the game with an RBI triple in the fourth, part of a 3-for-5 night with three RBIs. Eric Wagaman put Somerset in front for good with a two-run shot off Gabriel Ponce (1-5) in the sixth, the fourth home run for the Patriots.

With 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, Tanner Myatt earned the win for Somerset (26-19), which coupled with a Portland loss, moved the Patriots into first place in the Eastern League.

Adam Kloffenstein allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits with no walks in a five-inning start.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark. RHP Alejandro Melean (0-2, 5.02 ERA) is the expected starter for New Hampshire.