Fisher Cats hit back-to-back homers but fall to Patriots

Bridgewater, N.J. – Will Robertson and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, fell 3-2 to the Somerset Patriots Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Fisher Cats homers came on consecutive pitches off Deivi Garcia (2-1). However, Garcia went 6.1 innings and allowed just one additional hit while striking out 10 batters. Matt Minnick earned the save by retiring eight of the nine batters he faced in 2.1 hitless frames.

New Hampshire starter Alejandro Melean was in line for his first win after allowing just one run on two hits in five innings. Somerset rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth off Braden Scott (3-3) to take a 3-2 lead.

Austin Wells was involved in all three Somerset runs. He drove in Anthony Volpe and Everson Pereira with RBI singles in the first and sixth, respectively, and scored the ultimate game-winning run on an Andres Chaparro base hit.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark. RHP Luis Quinones is the scheduled starter for New Hampshire. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network.