Fisher Cats hang around, but fall short against Erie

Manchester, N.H. – Pitchers Luis Quinones and Braden Scott shined on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium, but New Hampshire’s offense sputtered once again. The Fisher Cats (16-22, 47-60) lost, 2-1, to the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers, 26-11, 65-41) in their sixth straight defeat. New Hampshire’s current losing streak is their second longest of the season.

Quinones shook off his rough outing against Richmond to the tune of 5.0 innings with five strikeouts versus Erie. He worked two perfect innings and gave up five hits on the night. Erie scored both of their runs with two outs.

Quincy Nieporte doubled and scored in the second, and Andrew Navigato did the same in the third to put Erie up, 2-0. The SeaWolves have scored first in all five games this week.

New Hampshire had a chance to score in the bottom of the first but couldn’t capitalize with runners on the corners and one out. A double play ended the inning after Davis Schneider’s leadoff single.

Schneider went 2-for-3 with a walk, and he drove in New Hampshire’s only run for the second straight night. His single in the third scored Sebastian Espino to bring New Hampshire within one, 2-1.

Espino crushed a double deep to center field, and he has hits in six of his last seven games.

The run in the third was all New Hampshire could muster, though. The Fisher Cats had two hits in the final six innings, and both were singles. Erie pitching struck out 13 batters, behind eight from starter Ty Madden.

Madden, ranked the No. 4 Detroit prospect by MLB.com, threw 5.1 innings and allowed one earned run. Erie starters this week have allowed three earned runs in 27.0 innings of work.

Braden Scott helped keep the game close with 3.0 shutout innings and a career-high seven strikeouts. He threw a 10-pitch sixth inning with two strikeouts, and he struck out the side in the eighth. Scott has 20 strikeouts in his last 8.1 innings on the hill.