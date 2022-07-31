Fisher Cats grind out win over Rumble Ponies

Binghamton, New York –The Fisher Cats had multiple hits in five consecutive innings on Saturday night, and they came through with the two runs they needed in the top of the ninth. Cam Eden drove in Luis De Los Santos to give New Hampshire (12-14, 43-52) a 5-4 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets, 7-18, 35-59).

New Hampshire was 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the first eight innings, leaving 11 runners on base. Trailing, 4-3, Addison Barger started off the final inning with a single, and Luis De Los Santos clubbed a double in the next at bat.

Barger finished 4-for-5 in his eighth multi-hit game with New Hampshire in just 13 starts. He is now batting .462 across three series at the Double-A level. De Los Santos has been clutch all year—he’s 14-for-23 (.608) in the ninth inning this season.

With runners on second and third and no outs, Phil Clarke smacked a sacrifice fly into center field to tie the game, 4-4. Trevor Schwecke worked a crucial walk with two outs, and Cam Eden singled to score what would be the game-winning run.

The Fisher Cats scored just one run on eight hits from the fifth through the eighth. Sebastian Espino homered in the fifth to tie the game, 3-3. He was activated from the development list yesterday.

Zach Britton smoked his first Double-A home run in the first inning, too. The bomb put New Hampshire up, 2-0, and was Britton’s second hit for the Fisher Cats.

Pitching helped keep the game close throughout the night. Sean Mellen made his third bullpen start for New Hampshire and went 3.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts, tied for his second-most in a game in his professional career. Parker Caracci threw a season-high 2.1 innings with no earned runs. He’s pitched scoreless outings in 12 of his last 13 appearances.

Jake Elliott (W, 2-0) faced runners on the corners with one out in the ninth, but he retired the next two batters to end the game. He finished with 2.0 shutout innings with two walks and two strikeouts.