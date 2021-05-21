Fisher Cats get three dingers and a strong pitching performance in Portland win

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats broke a seven-game losing streak against the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night, with a 12-2 win over the Sea Dogs.

Pedro Castellanos put Portland on the board first thanks to a two-run homer in the first inning, but the Fisher Cats would respond and then some in the third. There, New Hampshire sent 13 men to the plate, with eight eventually coming home. Four of the third-inning runs came of LJ Lalley’s first Double-A grand slam, but the Fisher Cats weren’t done. Lalley added a two-run homer in the fourth, Samad Taylor gave the ‘Cats a solo homer in the fifth and New Hampshire added another run in the eighth when Taylor capitalized on a passed ball, finding his way home from third.

Taylor ended the night 4-for-4 with three runs and three RBI, with the Fisher Cats getting hits from every starter except for Chavez Young and Vinny Capra, although Capra scored twice and finished with three walks.

As impressive as New Hampshire’s offense was, New Hampshire’s pitching was just as impressive. Maximo Castillo (2-1) retired 13 batters in a row at one point during his five-inning start while New Hampshire’s three relievers combined to allow just one hit over the final four innings of the contest.

Kutter Crawford (0-1) took the loss for Portland, surrendering five runs off three hits and a pair of walks before leaving after getting one out in the third.

The two teams are at it again at 6:35 p.m. on Friday. Zach Logue (1-0, 4.11 ERA) is New Hampshire’s hurler against Portland’s A.J. Politi (0-2, 3.95 ERA).