Fisher Cats get exceptional hitting and pitching performances against ‘Goats

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats put in a night to remember on the mound and at the plate in what was a dominant 12-0 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday.

An ensemble of five New Hampshire hurlers combined to allow just four hits and strike out 14 Yard Goat batters, more than enough for the explosive Fisher Cat offense.

L.J. Talley, Samad Taylor and Chavez Young each went deep for New Hampshire and Tanner Kirwer also contributed a pair of doubles.

Along with Kirwer, New Hampshire saw multi-hit performances from Young, Kevin Vicuña, and Jordan Groshans as every Fisher Cat except for Nick Podkul contributed at least one hit.

Parker Carraci was the winner for New Hampshire, earning what was his first-ever Double-A victory after joining the team earlier in the day.

New Hampshire (42-45) will face Hartford (29-61) again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Luis Quinones (0-2, 4.24 ERA) is the expected starter for the Fisher Cats, he’ll take on Karl Kauffmann (1-8, 9.05 ERA).