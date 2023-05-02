Fisher Cats game postponed for second Tuesday in a row

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Tuesday night’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader Thursday beginning at 4:05 p.m. with the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Tickets for Tuesday may be redeemed for any remaining 2023 Fisher Cats regular-season home game at the Box Office (of equal or lesser value).

Wednesday will be a single nine-inning game as originally scheduled beginning at 11:05 a.m.