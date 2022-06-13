Fisher Cats fumble late, fall to Binghamton

Binghamton, N.Y. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-29) lost, 7-4, to finish out their series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets, 21-35) on Sunday afternoon. The Fisher Cats did not trail through the top of the seventh, but four Binghamton runs in the bottom of the seventh made the difference.

The Fisher Cats started strong with three runs in the first inning, all of them coming with two outs. Will Robertson doubled, and Orelvis Martinez singled him home. Luis De Los Santos then hit a two-run homer to give New Hampshire a 3-0 lead. The big fly was De Los Santos’ second in as many series.

New Hampshire totaled 12 runs in the opening frame against Binghamton this week, scoring in the first in three of the six games.

Tied, 3-3, entering the seventh inning, center fielder Zac Cook provided a spark. He roped a line drive into right field for a leadoff single, stole second base and scored on a Ryan Gold base hit. Cook finished 6-for-16 with a .474 on-base percentage in the series, and his run put New Hampshire in front, 4-3.

Binghamton responded in a big way in the bottom of the seventh. New Hampshire newcomer Thomas Ruwe (L, 0-1) walked the bases loaded with two outs, and Parker Caracci came in to try to preserve the lead. Back-to-back 2-RBI hits with two outs put Binghamton up, 7-4, where the score would stay.

New Hampshire starter Trent Palmer allowed just one run in his first four innings of work. In the fifth, Brett Baty, the No. 2 New York Mets prospect according to MLB.com, hit a two-run homer to tie the game at three. Palmer finished with 4.1 innings and was tagged for six hits and three earned runs. All of the runs he gave up were on Rumble Ponies homers.

Elsewhere, Spencer Horwitz extended his hit streak to nine games with a double. He is 12-for-30 (.400) with four doubles and two homers in the month of June.

Even with the loss, New Hampshire won the series over Binghamton, 4-2. They have won back-to-back six-game series for the first time this season.

The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 14 for 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees). The Patriots are in second place in the Northeast division of the Eastern League at 35-21.