Fisher Cats finally beat Bowie

BOWIE, Md. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, snapped their four-game losing streak in a 6-4 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

First pitch was delayed for an hour and 28 minutes due to inclement weather.

After Bowie scored the game’s first run in the first inning, New Hampshire (25-34, 60-67) evened things up in the second on Bryce Arnold’s first Double-A RBI, a double to the wall in left. The 22-year-old undrafted free agent signed with the Blue Jays on July 20 and has recorded his first Double-A hit, stolen base and RBI this week in Bowie.

Down one in the third, Trevor Schwecke gave New Hampshire the lead back 3-2 with a two-run single. The 25-year-old utilityman has nine hits in the series and three multi-hit games this week.

Riley Tirotta doubled in a pair in the sixth inning, his league-leading 12th hit in September, to increase the Fisher Cats lead to 5-2. Tirotta is 12-for-27 (.444) in the month of September with five extra base hits and 10 RBI.

Rainer Nunez made it 6-2 Fisher Cats with an RBI single up the middle in the eighth.

Starting left-hander Ricky Tiedemann made his 10th Double-A start of the season. The Blue Jays No. 1 prospect threw a season-high 4.2 innings, allowing two runs (none earned) on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts on a season-high 72 pitches in a no-decision. It’s the first time Tiedemann has gotten past the fourth inning since July 8, 2022 while with High-A Vancouver. The southpaw has punched out 54 batters this season across 30 innings pitched in Double-A.

Right-hander Davis Feldman (1-0) received his first Double-A win in his Double-A debut after retiring all seven batters faced from the fifth inning to the seventh. The 25-year-old also punched out a pair of batters. Feldman was promoted from Single-A Dunedin on Thursday and is in his first season with the Blue Jays organization after Toronto purchased his contract from Fargo-Moorhead on June 5.

Left-hander Mason Fluharty held the lead in the eighth with an inning-ending strikeout and right-hander T.J. Brock struck out Gilbert Lara swinging to pick up his ninth Double-A save.