Fisher Cats fan 13 Altoona batters

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Thursday, June 23, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In a game with just eight hits between both teams, it was the New Hampshire Fisher Cats that came out on top, taking a 3-1 victory over the Altoona Curve on Thursday.

Altoona’s Matt Fraizer went deep on the second pitch of the game, but that would be it for the Curve, despite a play at the plate that helped the ‘Cats escape from a third inning jam.

New Hampshire tied things up thanks to Spencer Horwitz’ RBI double in the bottom of the first, followed by a bases loaded walk to Orelvis Martinez that gave New Hampshire a lead they would not relinquish.

Will Robertson added an RBI double in the eighth for good measure.

Four New Hampshire pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts on the night, with Braden Scott climbing to 2-2 on the year for his five outs of middle relief.

Jimmy Burnette earned his first Eastern League save of 2022 after retiring the Curve in the eighth and ninth.

New Hampshire (30-36) is at it again on Friday against the Curve at 7:05 p.m. as Trent Palmer (0-1,3.47 ERA) takes the mound for the ‘Cats.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts