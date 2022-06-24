Fisher Cats fan 13 Altoona batters

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In a game with just eight hits between both teams, it was the New Hampshire Fisher Cats that came out on top, taking a 3-1 victory over the Altoona Curve on Thursday.

Altoona’s Matt Fraizer went deep on the second pitch of the game, but that would be it for the Curve, despite a play at the plate that helped the ‘Cats escape from a third inning jam.

New Hampshire tied things up thanks to Spencer Horwitz’ RBI double in the bottom of the first, followed by a bases loaded walk to Orelvis Martinez that gave New Hampshire a lead they would not relinquish.

Will Robertson added an RBI double in the eighth for good measure.

Four New Hampshire pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts on the night, with Braden Scott climbing to 2-2 on the year for his five outs of middle relief.

Jimmy Burnette earned his first Eastern League save of 2022 after retiring the Curve in the eighth and ninth.

New Hampshire (30-36) is at it again on Friday against the Curve at 7:05 p.m. as Trent Palmer (0-1,3.47 ERA) takes the mound for the ‘Cats.