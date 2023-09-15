Fisher Cats falter to Somerset

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, fell to the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night by a score of 6-2 at Delta Dental Stadium.

Somerset (39-27, 81-53) scored five of its six runs on the night with two outs.

The Patriots took a first-inning lead on a Caleb Durbin two-run double after a New Hampshire fielding error with two outs.

In the bottom of the first, Trevor Schwecke homered for the seventh time this season with an opposite field solo shot. The 25-year-old utilityman is hitting .372 in the month of September and is tied for the league-lead in hits with 16.

Devonte Brown tied things up in the third with an RBI double off the bottom of the right-center field wall to bring home Alan Roden. Eight of Brown’s 13 hits at Double-A have gone for extra bases. Roden extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a single in the third.

Grant Richardson put Somerset back ahead 3-2 with a solo homer in the fourth off starting right-hander Luis Quinones (4-5).

The 26-year-old Quinones made his 12th and final start of the season. The Puerto Rican threw five innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts, receiving the loss. He finishes the season with 104 strikeouts over 86.1 innings pitched, his first 100+ strikeout season at Double-A since he debuted with New Hampshire in 2021.

With two outs in the eighth, a wild pitch scored Somerset’s Agustin Ramirez before Richardson knocked a two-run single to put the game away.

Right-hander Fitz Stadler threw two perfect innings between the sixth and seventh innings and right-hander T.J. Brock struck out the side in the ninth.