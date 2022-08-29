Fisher Cats fall to Patriots in series finale

Bridgewater, N.J. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, could not overcome an eight-run fourth inning and dropped the series finale 8-1 to the Somerset Patriots Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Patriots sent 11 men to the plate and the inning was capped by an Austin Wells grand slam. It was Wells’ third home run of the series. Only one of the eight runs was earned due to a two-out throwing error. Four runs, one earned, were charged to New Hampshire starter Jimmy Robbins (0-1), who took the loss.

The Fisher Cats outhit the Patriots 6-4, and Davis Schneider had the only multi-hit game. Ryan Gold drove in the lone run with a double to plate Luis De Los Santos in the sixth.

Will Warren (7-4) recorded a quality start for Somerset, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts in six innings. The Patriots won four of the six games in the series.

The Fisher Cats return home Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. to start a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) affiliate.