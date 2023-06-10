Fisher Cats fall in extras

Friday, June 9, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Mason Fluharty. Promotional photo/Liberty University

HARRISBURG, Penn. – Although they couldn’t quite make it over the finish line, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats pushed the Harrisburg Senators to the brink on Friday night, falling 4-3 in 11 innings.

New Hampshire tied things up at one run each thanks to Damiano Palmegiani’s tenth double of the year in the fifth, but Harrisburg would take the lead back in the bottom of the fifth.

Sebastian Espino brought the Fisher Cats back within one with his home run in the sixth and Orelvis Martinez tied the game again for New Hampshire thanks to his two-out RBI double in the ninth. Palmegiani would strike out to strand Martinez in scoring position and the Fisher Cats wouldn’t have another hit with Harrisburg’s James Wood breaking the deadlock in eleventh on a line drive single that brought Robert Hassell home for the walk-off run.

Mason Fluharty (0-1) was on the hook for the loss for giving up Wood’s game-winning hit. Trenton Wallace went 4 1/3 innings in his Fisher Cats starting debut, giving up three runs off six hits and a walk.

At the plate, Martinez went 2-for-4 at the plate and Palmegiani’s double extended his hit streak to ten games.

New Hampshire (28-24) sends Jimmy Robbins (2-4, 5.40 ERA) to the mound on Saturday for a 5 p.m. first pitch against a Harrisburg pitcher yet to be named.

