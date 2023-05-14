Fisher Cats fall in battle of bullpens

READING, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, were defeated by the Reading Fightin’ Phils on Saturday night 4-1 from FirstEnergy Stadium.

Zac Cook drove in the lone run of the game for the Fisher Cats with a solo home run off Reading left-hander Keylan Kilgore (1-0) to right field in the fifth, tying up the score 1-1. It was Cook’s first home run of the season. The outfielder hit 15 home runs last year for the Fisher Cats.

Cook also made a tremendous leaping catch at the wall in the second on a fly ball from Reading catcher Cody Roberts.

Nick Fraze made his first New Hampshire (16-15) start of the season and went three innings, allowing two hits, one run and two walks while striking out three in a no-decision.

Juan Nunez (0-1) picked up the loss after allowing two runs and four walks in one inning of relief. Reading (12-19) scored the go-ahead runs off Nunez in the fifth on an RBI fielder’s choice with a second run scoring on the play after a throwing error by Miguel Hiraldo.

Parker Caracci threw a season-high 2.1 innings of relief, allowing just one run while Hagen Danner set down all five hitters faced, including two strikeouts. Danner has yet to allow a run in four outings this season.