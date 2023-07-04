Fisher Cats fall flat in series finale to Portland

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, fell flat in the series finale to the Portland Sea Dogs, losing 9-3 at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday night.

New Hampshire (1-5, 36-38) never led in the contest and has now lost 13 of 18 to Portland (5-1, 45-30) in three series meetings this season.

Starting right-hander Luis Quinones (3-2) pitched four hitless innings but ran into trouble in the fifth, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out five, receiving the loss. The 26-year-old could not get through the fifth, finishing the night with 4.2 innings pitched, which was his longest outing of the season.

Steward Berroa collected his 19th RBI of the year with a groundout to the shortstop Yu Chang in the fifth to open the scoring for New Hampshire. Berroa finished the night 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and had 4 RBIs in the series. The 24-year-old is one of three players in the Eastern League with 30 or more steals.

Portland hit two more home runs against the New Hampshire bullpen with Alex Binelas and Nathan Hickey teeing off in the sixth inning and ninth inning, respectively.

Damiano Palmegiani and Will Robertson both collected a pair of hits each with Palmegiani recording an RBI single in the seventh. Palmegiani leads the team with 18 multi-hit games on the year.

The Fisher Cats visit Hartford for a six-game road trip beginning tomorrow at 6:10 pm. RHP Chad Dallas (3-1, 2.87 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Andrew Quezada (1-3, 4.20 ERA) for Hartford.