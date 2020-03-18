Fisher Cats extend reading challenge, put national anthem auditions online

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced that they are extending the 2019-’20 Reading Challenge until April 13.

The annual contest, presented this year by Eversource, rewards students who read five books outside of their school curriculum with two free tickets to a Fisher Cats game.

“As we follow the guidance of our local and federal officials to practice social distancing, this is a perfect opportunity to reward students for continuing their education from home,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “We’re proud to partner with Eversource and extend the Reading Challenge deadline to April 13, and we look forward to recognizing these students at the ballpark as soon as possible!”

Students and parents can download the Reading Challenge bookmark form at NHFisherCats.com/ReadingChallenge. Once completed, the form can be mailed to Delta Dental Stadium at One Line Drive in Manchester, NH before April 13 to redeem two free tickets to a Fisher Cats game.

Since the program’s inception in 2007, nearly 600,000 students have been reached and over 3 million books have been read. The Fisher Cats have received a national commendation from the American Association of School Librarians for their efforts in promoting reading throughout northern New England.

Schools also have an incentive to encourage their students to complete the challenge. Schools with the highest student participation will share a $5,000 cash prize made possible by Eversource and the Fisher Cats Foundation. This year’s prize will raise the total to $50,000 awarded through the reading program since 2011.

In other Fisher Cats news, the National Anthem contest has been moved to the internet. All submissions will be taken online, with videos uploaded via this form or by email to community@fishercats.com. The deadline is March 25 at 4 p.m.