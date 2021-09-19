Fisher Cats end season with a win

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats finished off their 2021 season with a 6-4 win against the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon.

Harrisburg struck first with a three-run Ian Sagdal dinger to right in the top of the second, but Spencer Horwitz answered half an inning later with a bomb of his own to right, cutting Harrisburg’s lead down to 3-1.

Ryan Gold added a three-run homer for New Hampshire in the fourth to highlight a five-run rally that gave the Fisher Cats all they’d need for the win.

Gage Canning provided Harrisburg’s fourth run off a single to right in the eighth, bringing Sagdal home

Horwitz added a double and also added another run to cap off his first series since promotion from High-A Vancouver last week.

Fisher Cats pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts on the day as Johnny Barbato (3-5) earned the win for his ten outs in long relief. Graham Spraker earned his second save of the year for the Fisher Cats after recording three outs in the ninth.

With the result, New Hampshire finishes the season with a 52-55 record and Harrisburg ends their season with a 42-76 record.