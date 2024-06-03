Fisher Cats end Akron series with walk-off loss

AKRON, OH. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-28) lost in walk-off fashion, 7-6, to the Akron RubberDucks (30-21) Sunday afternoon. The Fisher Cats scored multiple runs in three separate innings against the RubberDucks bullpen, but Akron got the final say with three runs in the ninth. Ducks’ right fielder Alexfri Planez doubled to score the game’s winning run.

New Hampshire starter C.J. Van Eyk tossed four innings and gave up three runs on eight hits through the first three innings. Relievers Abdiel Mendoza, Justin Kelly and Ryan Boyer didn’t allow an earned run from the fifth through eighth. Andrew Bechtold (L, 0-2) ceded three runs in the ninth.

Shortstop Josh Kasevich and third baseman Alex De Jesus spurred the New Hampshire offense with three singles apiece. Kasevich broke out of a 0-for-14 skid with his first knock in the sixth and drove in three key runs with his other two hits. De Jesus recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the year with hits in three straight at-bats against Akron starter Doug Nikhazy.

Akron started the scoring in the bottom of the first. RubberDucks second baseman Khalil Watson doubled, then scored from second on a deep sacrifice fly to right field. Planez hit his third home run of the series three pitches later. Three straight singles brought another Ducks run across in the second, moving Akron’s lead to 3-0.

New Hampshire got on the board in the top of the sixth. Kasevich singled to start the frame. De Jesus followed with a hit of his own, and the pair advanced on a wild pitch. The next batter, first baseman Rainer Nuñez, grounded to short, and Kasevich came home to score. Right fielder Alan Roden drove a fly ball to center to score De Jesus and cut the Akron advantage to 3-2.

Kasevich came in clutch to put the Cats in front in the top of the seventh. Designated hitter Zach Britton walked to start the frame; second baseman Miguel Hiraldo wore a pitch in the side; Kasevich then brought both in with his second hit in two innings. After seven innings, New Hampshire led, 4-3.

The Fisher Cats left two runners in scoring position in the top of the eighth, and Akron responded to tie the game afterwards. Planez singled with one out, advanced to second on a single from catcher Kody Huff, then came around to score on a throwing error on a failed double play turn. Heading to the ninth, the game was tied, 4-4.

Eight Fisher Cats came to the plate in the top of the ninth. Center fielder Devonte Brown took a Tyler Thorton (W, 1-0) pitch to the elbow, stole second, and Kasevich bopped his third single to drive Brown in. Nuñez singled Kasevich home to double the Cats lead, 6-4.

The RubberDucks started the bottom of the ninth with a Milan Tolentino solo home run off Bechtold. Joe Naranjo singled, advanced from first to third on a wild pitch, then scored as Watson singled to center. With two outs, Planez clocked an 0-1 pitch off the right field wall and Watson scored from first.

The teams combined for 26 total hits. Planez finished 4-for-5 with 9 total bases.

The Fisher Cats and RubberDucks split the series 3-3. New Hampshire won the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday contests.

The Fisher Cats’ 12-game road trip continues when New Hampshire visits the Erie SeaWolves to begin a six-game series on Tuesday, June 4. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on June 11 to begin a 12-game homestand in Manchester. A six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A club, begins Tuesday with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch.