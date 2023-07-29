Fisher Cats drop high-scoring affair on Friday night

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, conceded a six-run lead and gave up six home runs in a 13-8 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (8-15, 43-48) held an 8-2 lead through five innings after exploding for six runs in the fourth on five hits. It’s the second time this series where the Fisher Cats have scored six runs in an inning after scoring six in the second inning on Tuesday.

Leo Jimenez gave the Fisher Cats a 3-2 lead after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Alan Roden plated home a pair with a single down the right-field line. Roden now has eight RBIs in his first nine Double-A games.

Damiano Palmegiani led the team with a game-high three RBIs after crushing a three-run homer into the Samuel Adams Brewhouse in left-field. Palmegiani is the team’s active leader in home runs (12) and RBIs (50).

Hartford (11-13, 40-51) rallied for 11 unanswered runs with the long ball doing much of the damage. Kyle Datres hit a two-run shot in the sixth to pull the Yard Goats within three. Drew Romo launched his second home run of the game, a two-run homer in the eighth to make it a one-run game before Bedford native Grant Lavigne put the Yard Goats ahead with a two-run home run off right-hander T.J Brock (1-1).

Hunter Goodman followed with a solo homer into the Hilton Garden Inn to go back-to-back with Lavigne, his 24th of the year and a new Yard Goats single-season record .

In the ninth, the Yard Goats plated home three more runs with Romo hitting his third home run of the game off Brock and Datres bringing home a pair with a single.

Riley Tirotta recorded his first three-hit game at the Double-A level and Steward Berroa collected a pair of hits and RBIs in the losing effort.

Starting right-hander Luis Quinones went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in a no-decision. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican has now struck out 63 batters in 53.2 innings pitched.

The Fisher Cats continue their home stand against the Hartford Yard Goats tomorrow at 7:05 pm. LHP Jimmy Robbins (4-7, 4.66 ERA) will make the start for New Hampshire against a pitcher to be determined for Hartford.