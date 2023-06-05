Fisher Cats drop four run lead in Sunday loss

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats ceded a four-run lead in a Sunday afternoon 6-4 loss to close out the series with the Reading Fightin’ Phils.

Steward Berroa opened the scoring for the Fisher Cats in the first inning on a Damiano Palmegiani single grounder. He would then score again along with Leo Jimenez in the third inning on another Palmegiani hit.

Palmegiani would later score in the third, giving New Hampshire 4-0 lead.

The Reading Fightin’ Phils would then come back to score two runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh innings to tie the score at 4-4. Carlos De La Cruz, leading the Fightin’ Phils offense would then hit a fly ball to bring Cody Roberts in for the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and then also sealing the win with a run of his own.

Palmegiani had a great day with three runs batted in, leading the team in multi-hit games. Today’s bout brings the total to eleven.

The starting pitcher, Adam Kloffenstein, threw five strikeouts in six innings. He’s now tied for first in the Eastern League in strikeouts with 64 on the season.

Troy Watson (1-3) got the loss, recording two outs in the ninth. He allowed the pair of go-ahead runs in the ninth, off a hit and two walks.

The Fisher Cats are away next week, playing a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators.