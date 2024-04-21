Fisher Cats drop finale in Portland

PORTLAND, ME – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-8) lost to the Portland Sea Dogs (9-4) in the final game of the six-game series Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field, 8-5. New Hampshire had the go-ahead run at the plate in the seventh and the game’s tying run at the plate in the ninth, but could not capitalize on either chance.

Fisher Cats starter Trent Palmer (L, 1-1) gave up four runs and four walks on two hits in two innings. Portland right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (W, 1-1) struck out four batters and walked one in three innings of relief.

Portland plated seven of their eight runs in a three-inning span from the bottom of the second to the fourth. The Fisher Cats netted three tuns in the top of the seventh inning and brought the go-ahead run to the plate before a threat-ending double play.

Center fielder Devonte Brown doubled and scored in a three-run seventh inning for New Hampshire, increasing the Fisher Cats team total to 32 doubles, most across all Double-A foes. On the offensive side, designated hitter Phil Clarke finished 2-for-2 and scored two runs. Right fielder Alan Roden walked twice and drove in a run atop the New Hampshire lineup.

Cats shortstop Josh Kasevich went 1-for-4 on Sunday and drove in a pair of runs with the bases full and two out in the top of the seventh. Kasevich leads all Eastern League sluggers with 20 hits on the season and is tied with the second-highest batting average (.364).

The Fisher Cats used five different pitchers in the Sunday loss. After Palmer faced the minimum in the first, right-hander Eric Pardihno sat down two in the third, and right-hander CJ Van Eyk handled the fourth through sixth, striking out three. Ian Churchill struck out the side in seventh, and Jimmy Burnette tossed a scoreless eighth.

New Hampshire returns home Tuesday, April 23, for a six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The Fisher Cats announced their first Copa de la Diversion Night for Thursday, April 25, as the Fisher Cats take the field as Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire for the first time in 2024.