Fisher Cats downed by Rumble Ponies in doubleheader

BINGHAMTON, N.Y — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, dropped both games of Saturday’s doubleheader to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, losing game 4-1 and game two 4-3 in eight innings from Mirabito Stadium.

Game one was resumed from Friday night after inclement weather suspended the game just two innings in.

In the continuation of the first game, Binghamton scored three runs in the fourth off right-hander Gabriel Ponce (4-4) on a bases loaded walk drawn by Jaylen Palmer and a throwing error by third baseman Riley Tirotta that brought two runs across.

New Hampshire scored its lone run in the fifth on a caught stealing error by pitcher Junior Santos, who threw the ball away into the left-field stands after Dylan Rock attempted to steal third.

Starting right-hander Michael Dominguez made his Double-A debut on the mound after being promoted from High-A Vancouver on Tuesday. The 22-year-old threw two scoreless innings and did not allow a hit over just one walk while striking out two in a no-decision. His start was cut short due to the inclement weather on Friday.

Right-hander Adrian Hernandez struck out two in 2.1 shutout innings.

In the second game, with the game tied 1-1 in the fifth, New Hampshire (9-20, 44-53) pulled ahead on Damiano Palmegiani’s two-run home run to left. It was Palmegiani’s 13th homer of the year and the first home run hit by the Fisher Cats in the series. The Blue Jays No. 29 prospect continues to be the Fisher Cats active leader in home runs and RBIs (53).

The Fisher Cats held a 3-2 lead entering the final frame in the bottom of the seventh but Binghamton (16-15, 51-49) evened the score on a sacrifice fly from Jeremiah Jackson against left-hander Mason Fluharty (2-5), scoring Luisangel Acuña from third.

New Hampshire did not score in the top of the eighth, setting the stage for a Binghamton walk-off win.

A bunt single and an intentional walk loaded the bases for Acuna, who grounded a ball to the shortstop Trevor Schwecke. Schwecke slipped on the infield as he was throwing to home plate, causing his throw to go off-target, and allowing the winning run from third to score.

The Fisher Cats are 1-10 in extra-inning games this season.

Starting right-hander Alejandro Melean struck out six in three scoreless innings in game two, allowing just two hits and one walk in a no-decision. The 22-year-old Venezuelan was two strikeouts shy of his season-high on the night in only his third start of the year.

Right-hander Trevor Clifton made his return to affiliated baseball for the first time since 2019 and struck out two in 1.1 innings of relief.

The Fisher Cats finish their road trip tomorrow night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 5:05 pm. RHP Abdiel Mendoza (0-1, 3.86 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Jose Chacin (3-5, 4.88 ERA) for Binghamton.