Fisher Cats defeated in season finale

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, lost their final game of the season to the Somerset Patriots by a score of 7-1 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium.

After a Spencer Jones first inning solo homer off starting right-hander CJ Van Eyk, Somerset (42-27, 84-53) scored six runs from the third through the fifth, including a two-run homer by Ben Rice in the fifth inning.

The 25-year-old Van Eyk finished the afternoon going three innings, allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts, receiving the loss. The former top 10 Blue Jays prospect completes his first stint at Double-A with a 4.15 ERA in 13 innings over four starts after not pitching last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

New Hampshire (27-39, 62-72) scored its lone run of the game in the seventh on a Rainer Nunez solo homer, his 10th at Double-A. The 22-year-old first baseman concludes the season with 13 homers between High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire.

Out of the bullpen, Jimmy Robbins, Fitz Stadler, Juan Nunez and T.J. Brock threw a combined four scoreless innings of relief in their final outings of the year.

After finishing the first half 35-33, the Fisher Cats concluded the second half 27-39.

The 2024 season and 20th anniversary of New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball begins on Friday, April 5 with a three-game road trip against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The season opening home stand at Delta Dental Stadium will begin on Tuesday, April 9 against the Somerset Patriots.