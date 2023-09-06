Fisher Cats could have been heroes, just for one day

(David) Bowie, Md. –The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, continued their extra inning struggles with an 8-5 loss to Bowie in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

After New Hampshire (24-31, 59-64) failed to score in the 10th and 11th, Bowie (31-27, 62-65) put the winning runs on second and third with one out. Billy Cook reached base for a fifth time in the game by smacking a walk-off three-run homer off Joe Jones (2-2).

The Fisher Cats are now 1-11 in extra-inning games this season.

Riley Tirotta opened the scoring in the third and homered for a second straight game with an opposite-field solo shot to right, his seventh Double-A homer. Tirotta collected a game-high three hits on the night and is 7-for-14 in the month of September with four extra base hits, two home runs and seven RBI.

After the Baysox took a 4-1 lead heading into the sixth, Rainer Nunez tied it with a bases clearing double to right-center with two outs. Nunez has driven in three RBI in two of his last three games.

In the seventh, New Hampshire took the lead 5-4 after a throwing error by Bowie shortstop Gilbert Lara on a Tirotta single, allowing Michael Turconi to score.

The Baysox tied the game in the eighth on a sac-fly from Anthony Servideo.

Starting right-hander Michael Dominguez threw four innings and allowed three runs on two hits, three walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision. Out of the bullpen, Adrian Hernandez pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh with three strikeouts while Juan Nunez recorded the final out of the ninth and pitched a scoreless 10th to keep the game tied.

The Fisher Cats continue the second half of their 12-game road trip against the Bowie Baysox tomorrow at 6:35 pm. RHP CJ Van Eyk (0-0, 6.00 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Peter Van Loon (2-6, 5.70 ERA) for Bowie.