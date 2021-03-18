Fisher Cats Continue Scholarship Program in 2021

Manchester, N.H. – Applications are now open for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Scholar-Athlete Scholarships, which have awarded over $375,000 to graduating seniors since 2007.

Applications may be submitted at NHFisherCats.com

This season, the Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will award $1,500 college scholarships to 10 student-athletes in New Hampshire and two student-athletes in Massachusetts.

Scholarship recipients will be selected using criteria that includes academic achievement, athletic achievement, and active citizenship.

Applications will be accepted until April 30 at 5 p.m. Scholarship recipients will be notified by May 31, and honored on the field at Delta Dental Stadium during a Fisher Cats game this season.

“We’re proud to continue our scholarship program this year and support our local high school student-athletes as they further their education,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “Even with the challenges of the past year, we’ve been committed to giving back to the community however we can, and this is an important way to continue that mission. We’ve been so impressed by the applications we’ve seen over the years, and look forward to recognizing this year’s scholarship recipients at the ballpark.”

The Fisher Cats home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. Fans can enjoy a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show after the Fisher Cats take on the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees). Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, April 12.

Season tickets, mini plans, luxury suites, and group outings are now available online at NHFisherCats.com or over the phone at (603) 641-2005.

For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.