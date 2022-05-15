Fisher Cats come up short

Manchester, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-17) lost on the Saturday night, 9-4, to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets, 11-20). The Fisher Cats had won the previous two match ups this week.

New Hampshire starter Max Castillo threw 5.0 innings and allowed just three hits and one earned run. He walked two and struck out two. Castillo has allowed one or fewer runs in four of his six starts this year.

Castillo worked around a lead-off triple in the third inning to keep the game scoreless. He retired the Mets top three prospects—Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio—in order to end the inning.

New Hampshire trailed, 9-1, after eight innings but then scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Ryan Gold roped a 2-RBI double into the right field corner with the bases loaded. The catcher Gold finished 2-for-4 in his second multi-hit game of the year.

John Aiello then drove in a run on a groundout to make the score 9-4, where it would stay.

Rafael Lantigua also registered two singles. He is 8-for-23 with three doubles over his last seven games.

Binghamton starter Jose Butto matched Castillo with 5.0 innings, allowing one run. Submarine reliever Josh Hejka (W, 1-0) picked up the win with 2.0 innings of scoreless relief. Gabriel Ponce (L, 0-2) was tabbed with the loss after allowing two earned runs in 1.1 innings.

The Fisher Cats conclude their six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.