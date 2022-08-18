Fisher Cats come up golden on Gold’s big night

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats made it two wins in a row on Wednesday night with a 13-10 win over the Hartford Yard Goats.

New Hampshire struck early and didn’t look back as Davis Schneider went deep on the game’s second at-bat, giving the Fisher Cats a lead they would share, but not relinquish for the rest of the evening.

New Hampshire also received a pair of home runs from Ryan Gold, and a homer from Addison Barger. Gold could have recorded the third cycle in Fisher Cats history if he had gotten a double, but still ended with an impressive 4-for-5 day with a triple and six RBI to go along with the homers.

Gold wasn’t alone in the multi-hit club, with Barger adding three, and Schneider finishing with two. Sebastian Espino also had a pair of hits on the night.

Things didn’t go as well for New Hampshire pitchers, but the offense proved to be enough as Andrew Moore (1-1) picked up the win despite blowing a save, with Parker Caracci following him up and shutting things down to earn his sixth save of the year.