Fisher Cats clinch first home series win of season

PK Morris. Photo/Kristen Basinett

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats now have three home series in the books for the 2023 campaign and they now have their first home series win of the year, clinching that distinction in front of over 6,000 fans with a 7-2 victory over the Harrisburg Senators.

Five Fisher Cat relievers combined to shutout the Senators over the final 19 outs of the contest, with New Hampshire relievers pitching 23 2/3rds innings of shutout relief over the course of the series.

Luis Quinones was the winning pitcher for New Hampshire, climbing to 2-0 on the year after recording seven outs against Harrisburg in the middle of the contest.

At the plate, Steward Berroa hit a three-run homer in the eighth, finishing the Harrisburg series with a 5-for-13 clip over his five appearances, including three extra base hits. New Hampshire’s other RBI came from singles by P.K. Morris and Sebastian Espino in the sixth as well as a Kekai Rios groundout also coming in the sixth that let Will Robertson score and an out by Robertson in the first that let Leo Jimenez cross the plate.

Every New Hampshire batter except for Orelvis Martinez had at leat one hit, with Damiano Palmegiani recording two hits, his fifth multi-hit game of the season so far.

New Hampshire (13-13) now heads on the road for a six-game road series against the Reading Fightin’ Phils, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

 

