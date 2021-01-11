Fisher Cats Celebrate Life of Ollie the Bat Dog

Manchester, N.H. – Surrounded by his family, Fisher Cats fan favorite Ollie the Bat Dog passed away peacefully in New Hampshire last week.

Ollie, the son of former Trenton Thunder Bat Dog Chase and brother of former Thunder Bat Dog Derby, joined the front office of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) in 2008, and worked as the team’s bat dog through the end of the 2016 season.

Following his retirement at 56 years of dog age, the lovable golden retriever made a handful of celebrity guest appearances at Delta Dental Stadium, including a brief stint during the historic 2018 championship season.

Ollie’s impact has been celebrated in a variety of ways throughout the years, including commemorative bobbleheads, hats, and an iconic Fisher Cats jersey

Fisher Cats games are full of excitement, from home runs and diving catches to relay races and fireworks. But on most nights, the crowd’s loudest cheers came for Ollie, as he trotted out to home plate to retrieve another bat.

“No matter how old you were, or how many times you’d seen him do it, you couldn’t help but smile and cheer when Ollie took the field,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “He’ll always be an important part of the Fisher Cats family, and we’re proud to honor his memory this coming season.”

As part of the 2021 schedule, which has yet to be determined, the Fisher Cats will host a “Celebration of Ollie the Bat Dog” game as a tribute to his life and career.

In lieu of flowers and dog treats, the Fisher Cats welcome donations to K9 With A Mission , a program designed to fund support, service, and companion dogs for veterans. This program operates under the umbrella of Swim With A Mission, a not-for-profit organization which has donated over $6 million to support veterans since its formation in 2017.

Fisher Cats community partner Tito’s Handmade Vodka has generously pledged to match the donation total up to $2,000. The Tito’s Vodka for Dog People initiative is dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families far and wide.

Ollie is survived by his nephew Rookie, who has served as the bat dog of the Trenton Thunder since 2013.

PHOTOS: A collection of Ollie photos are available for download at this link, courtesy NH Fisher Cats. , courtesy NH Fisher Cats.