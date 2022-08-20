Fisher Cats can’t turn hits into runs against Yard Goats

Friday, August 19, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
John Aiello. Photo/Ali Beaton

HARTFORD, Conn. – Despite twice as many hits as their adversaries, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t pull out a win on Friday night, falling 2-1 to the Hartford Yard Goats.

New Hampshire’s only run came off a John Aiello line drive single that brought Davis Schneider across the plate. That run was bookended by Hartford home runs by Kyle Datres and Hunter Stovall.

Ricky Tiedemann didn’t allow a hit and gave up just one walk in his three-inning start, and Luis Quinones gave up only five hits over the rest of the contest. Quinones is now 0-5 for 2022, with his last win coming almost a year ago (Aug. 24, 2021).

At the plate, Schneider went 4-for-5 from the leadoff plate, with Aiello, Phil Clarke and Zac Cook each adding two hits apiece.

