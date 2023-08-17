Fisher Cats can’t recover from first-inning deficit on Wednesday night

HARTFORD, C.T — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, could not work their way out of a first-inning hole, falling to the Hartford Yard Goats 8-3 on Wednesday night from Dunkin’ Park.

New Hampshire (15-23, 50-56) gave up four runs in the first inning with three of them coming off one swing of the bat by Bedford native Grant Lavigne off right-hander Luis Quinones (4-3), his fifth home run against the Fisher Cats this season.

Will Robertson got the Fisher Cats on the board with an opposite field solo home run in the third inning, his 10th homer of the season and his 42nd RBI of the season. Robertson went 2-for-4 on the night and is now hitting .382 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine RBI against Hartford this season.

Hartford (19-20, 48-58) added two runs in the bottom of the third off Quinones to extend its lead 6-1. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican finished the night going just 3.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts, taking the loss. Quinones has now struck out 13 batters in his last two starts.

In the fifth, Andres Sosa drove in a run with a single and Alan Roden took a pitch on the elbow with the bases loaded to trim the lead to 6-3 but a two-run single by Jordan Beck in the bottom of the fifth put the game away.

Rainer Nunez and Roden both collected three hits each and had six of the 11 hits for the Fisher Cats on the night.

Out of the bullpen, Fitz Stadler threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts while Troy Watson struck out the side in the ninth.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip against the Hartford Yard Goats tomorrow night with a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 pm. LHP Ricky Tiedemann (0-2, 6.75 ERA) and RHP Michael Dominguez (0-0, 5.68 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Tanner Gordon (1-2, 8.62 ERA) and a pitcher to be determined for Hartford.