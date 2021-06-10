Fisher Cats blow lead twice in Portland

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats bullpen collapsed once again on Tuesday night, allowing yet another win to the Portland Sea Dogs, this one a 5-4 result.

New Hampshire broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth when Nick Podkul took advantage of a botched pickoff attempt and crossed the plate, with Gabriel Moreno sending Otto Lopez across the plate off an RBI double later in the inning.

Portland immediately got the lead back in the bottom of the six with three more runs and responded again in the eighth after New Hampshire tied things up with Samad Taylor’s eighth home run of the year.

Taylor went 3-for-4, extending his hit streak to eight games. Moreno has two hits.

Simeon Woods Richardson went five innings for New Hampshire in his return from Olympic qualifying, Graham Spraker became the latest Fisher Cat with a blown save, leaving without recording an out in the sixth. Andrew McInvale (1-1) was the loser despite striking out three men in the eighth.