Fisher Cats blitzed by Wolves

Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats struggled on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium, losing their fourth straight game to drop 11 games below .500 on the season. New Hampshire (16-20, 47-58) brought in just one run, and the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers, 24-11, 63-41) scored in every inning from the fourth to the seventh to win, 5-1.

Starters Andrew Moore and Sawyer Gipson Long got off to a fast start, each facing the minimum in the first three innings. In the fourth, Erie belted back-to-back doubles to the wall followed by a Dillon Dingler single to score a pair of runs. All three hits came with two outs.

The Fisher Cats had a chance to respond in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with just one out. They scored just one run, though. After singles from Addison Barger, Orelvis Martinez and John Aiello, Zac Cook grounded into a force out. Luis De Los Santos brought home a run with an infield single, and Phil Clarke lined out to end the inning.

New Hampshire left six runners on base in the game. They had runners on second and third with one out in the eighth but couldn’t plate any runs.

Erie scored in every inning from the fourth through the seventh. Parker Meadows homered off newly-promoted Sean Wymer in the sixth, and Luis Carpio had two runs and two hits. The SeaWolves had nine hits, and they’ve had at least nine in every game this week.

De Los Santos and Aiello combined for four of New Hampshire’s seven hits. De Los Santos is hitting .340 since July 1. Aiello now has an active 16-game on-base streak, tied for the second-lost by a Fisher Cat this season.

Andrew Moore tossed 5.0 innings in the start for the Fisher Cats, giving up three earn runed. Wymer gave up one in one inning, and Jake Elliott finished out the game with 3.0 innings and three strikeouts.