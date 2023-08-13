Fisher Cats blast off in series victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, blasted off for four home runs in an 11-1 victory over the Reading Fightin’ Phils on Saturday night to win the series.

Miguel Hiraldo hit two home runs, a three-run homer in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh, and drove in a career-high six RBI in the victory. The 22-year-old went 3-for-5 on the night, including a two-run double in the eighth. It’s Hiraldo’s first multi-home run game at the Double-A level. The second baseman has 12 RBI over his last six games.

After hitting his first Double-A home run last night, Alan Roden homered again with a three-run shot in the first to open the scoring. Riley Tirotta launched his fourth Double-A homer with a solo shot in the second inning.

Steward Berroa stole his 41st base of the season and is tied with Portland’s Corey Rosier for the Eastern League lead.

New Hampshire (14-21, 49-54) has won all three series meetings this season against Reading (17-20, 45-60) with one more series meeting remaining.

Starting right-hander Abdiel Mendoza (1-1) made his third Double-A start and his home debut at Delta Dental Stadium. The 24-year-old Panamanian threw five innings, allowing one run, three hits, three walks and struck out five to pick up his first Double-A win. Mendoza has now pitched back-to-back five inning, five strikeout starts with the Fisher Cats.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Adrian Hernandez struck out three in two scoreless innings and right-hander Juan Nunez struck out four in two innings to close the door.

The Fisher Cats finish their home stand against the Reading Fightin’ Phils tomorrow at 1:35 pm. RHP Alejandro Melean (2-1, 3.95 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against a pitcher to be determined for Reading.