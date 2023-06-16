Fisher Cats batters use the force, but can only find doubleheader split

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After rain postponed their schedule contest on Wednesday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats split a doubleheader on Thursday against the Akron Rubber Ducks, making up Wednesday’s game in addition to Thursday’s game in two seven-inning contests.

Although Fisher Cats fans will have to wait until June 29 for this year’s annual Star Wars night, they still played like a committee of Jedi in the first game, earning a 9-7 victory.

The Fisher Cats were outhit 13-11 in the slugfest, but home runs by Will Robertson, Leo Jimenez, Zac Cook and Riley Tirotta proved to be enough to power New Hampshire to victory. Jimenez finished the contest 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double to go along with the dinger. Tirotta also added a double, while Cook and recent callup Kekai Rios also each added two hits to the cause.

Mason Fluharty (2-1) was the winner, giving up one run off three hits and a walk during his four-out relief appearance. Connor Cooke followed Fluharty, recording the final five outs of the game to earn his first Double-A save of the year.

If the Force was strong with the Fisher Cats in the first game, the dark side fell over Delta Dental Stadium in the second half of the doubleheader, with Akron won, 8-3.

New Hampshire got solo homers from Cook and Damiano Palmegiani, but were limited to just two other hits as Fisher Cat starter Trenton Wallace struggled in his second Double-A appearance.

Wallace (0-1) was handed the loss, allowing three earned runs off five hits and two walks while striking out six in his four innings of work.

The Fisher Cats will look for a New Hope on Friday as Jimmy Robbins (2-5, 6. 27 ERA) takes the mound against Akron in a 7:05 p.m. start.