Fisher Cats award scholarships to pair of recent Central grads

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Foundation announced 12 students, including two from Manchester, as recipients of this year’s Student-Athlete Scholarship.

With $2,500 college scholarships awarded to 10 students-athletes in New Hampshire and two in Massachusetts, the Fisher Cats Foundation has now awarded over $400,000 to graduating seniors since 2007.

The two Manchester recipients included Aiden Kelley and Kathryn Craig, both recent graduates from Manchester Central High School.

Kelley was a captain of the varsity football, hockey, and track teams. He was a four-year trombone player in the Central Band, student council president as a senior, and wrote for the student newspaper. Aiden also volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club where he helped start the Choose Love program and was a student ambassador for the Safe Sports Network.

Craig was the top female scoring runner for the varsity cross country team and was a captain as a senior. She was also a senior captain of the varsity swim team and was a finalist for the Little Green Award this past winter. Kathryn played French horn in the concert band and was the leader of the MCHS Student Led Ethical Discussions, serving as a proctor and taking part in discussions about ethical dilemmas and current events.

Scholarship recipients were selected using criteria that includes academic achievement, athletic achievement, and active citizenship. The 12 student-athletes will be honored at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday, August 4, before the Fisher Cats play the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 p.m.

“We are proud to present these tremendous students with this scholarship award,” Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw said. “They have all showcased outstanding abilities on the field and in the classroom while displaying leadership and strong character in their community involvement. We wish them all the best of luck as they take the next step in their academic endeavors this fall.”