Fisher Cats actually win baseball game

AKRON, OHIO – It’s been a couple of days, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats finally broke their losing streak against the Akron Rubber Ducks thanks to a 6-3 victory on Friday night.

Akron struck first with Jose Tena’s RBI single in the second, but New Hampshire answered immediately with Orelvis Martinez’ two-run homer in the third.

L.J Talley went deep in the fourth with a solo shot for New Hampshire, beginning what was another two-run frame, and the the Fisher Cats grabbed two more runs in the sixth.

Johnathan Engelmann helped Akron eat into New Hampshire’s lead in the eighth, scoring off after an error by first baseman John Aiello, and he’d single home a run in the ninth in what was the home team’s last gasp.

Paxton Schultz (4-4) got the win for New Hampshire, giving up just two hits and two walks in his five inning start.

At the plate, New Hampshire had 12 hits, with Rafael Lantigua getting three while Chris Bec and Zac Cook each added two.

Lantigua, Cook and Luis De Los Santos each contributed a double.

The two teams aren’t quite done with each other yet, with New Hampshire sending Adam Kloffenstein (0-0, 10.80 ERA) against Xzavion Curry (2-1, 4.03 ERA) on Saturday night at 7:05.