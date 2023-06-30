Fisher Cat offense shut out in second-half opener

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, could not get the big hit on Thursday night against the Portland Sea Dogs, dropping the second half opener 2-0 from Delta Dental Stadium.

Portland (1-0, 41-29) scored its two runs of the game in the second inning on a throwing error by Orelvis Martinez that brought home Corey Rosier and in the sixth inning on a solo homer by Nathan Hickey off right-hander Fitz Stadler.

New Hampshire (0-1, 35-34) outhit Portland six to four but stranded nine on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Trevor Schwecke led the Fisher Cats with two hits in his first game back at Delta Dental Stadium since being promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on May 25.

Right-hander Chad Dallas received the start for the Fisher Cats. The 23-year-old threw 4.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out six, receiving his first Double-A loss. It was the first time Dallas hadn’t allowed an earned run in a home start since his Double-A debut on May 19 vs Binghamton.

Right-handers Luis Quinones, Juan Nunez and Connor Cooke all dealt scoreless innings of relief with Quinones striking out the side in the seventh and Nunez and Cooke picking up a pair of strikeouts in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Portland starting right-hander Isaac Coffey (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in only his second Double-A start, picking up his first Double-A win.

New Hampshire has now scored four or less runs in 10 of their last 11 games.

The Fisher Cats will play a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 5:05 pm.

LHP Jimmy Robbins (3-5, 5.25 ERA) and RHP Adam Kloffenstein (4-3, 2.91 ERA) will get the starts for New Hampshire against RHP Grant Gambrell (1-2, 4.10 ERA) and RHP Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 1.80 ERA) for Portland.