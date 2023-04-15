Fisher Cat offense continues to stumble

MANCHESTER, N.H— The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, couldn’t generate enough offense on Friday night, falling to the Portland Sea Dogs 3-1 at Delta Dental Stadium.

Starting pitcher Paxton Schultz (0-1) made his 2023 home debut and pitched five innings, allowed three hits, one earned run, no walks and struck out four. The right-hander through two starts so far this season has an ERA of 1.00 in nine innings. Last season, Schultz posted a 2.45 ERA in five appearances (four starts) against Portland.

PK Morris lined a double to right-center in the seventh to open the scoring for New Hampshire, bringing home Phil Clarke from second. It was Morris’s first Double-A RBI of his career.

New Hampshire (4-3) had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth but Morris grounded into a fielder’s choice and Sebastian Espino struck out swinging to end the game.

Portland (6-1) starting left-hander Shane Drohan (2-0) dazzled on the mound for the Sea Dogs, striking out six in six shutout innings of work.

The Fisher Cats continue the six-game homestand against Portland Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. LHP Jimmy Robbins (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire tomorrow against RHP CJ Liu (0-0, 6.75 ERA) for the Sea Dogs.