Fisher Cat Notes & Quotes: August 17 Edition

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats broke a homestand attendance record over the last two weeks despite a run of blistering heat and a seven-game losing streak. The getaway game was on Sunday vs. the Erie SeaWolves, who upped their second-half record to 27-11.

Sadly, the Fisher Cats cooled starting with an acorn-pelting 19-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on 8/7 followed by a six-game sweep vs. the SeaWolves. The Cats were outscored over the seven games 51-16.

Still, anyone who was at the Sunday 8/7 game had to be impressed by a single fan in the suites who was blessed with a Foghorn Leghorn booming voice and eternal optimism. The voice belonged to Gary Rooney. He’d won Fisher Cats tickets and hadn’t been to a baseball game in…30 years!

“I’m having a great time,” he said. ”We have to cheer on these kids, and they are kids.”

Rooney was spending the summer in Webster, NH, and the baseball gods fittingly sent a foul ball into his lap in the 6th inning. He promptly gave it to a dad next to him who then gave it to his son.

Cats Mental Performance Coach Raul Pimentel was kind enough to translate for interviews with promising pitcher Yosver Zulueta, the Blue Jays #19 prospect according to MiLB.com, and with slugger Orelvis Martinez, the #2 prospect.

The 23-year-old Zulueta missed the last two seasons with Tommy John surgery followed by a torn ACL in his right knee while covering first base in his first game of the year.

“With the knee, the recovery process is longer and a little bit harder,” Zulueta said. “With the Tommy John, you want to know beforehand how it’s going to go. They’re both important challenges for me.”

Zulueta, a right-handed pitcher, has reached 100 m.p.h. with his fastball. His control and development of secondary pitches should land him in the major leagues. “I’ve been working on the curveball,” the pitcher explained. “I hope to use the slider and the changeup in games this season.”

Zulueta was signed to a $1 million bonus by the Blue Jays. “My wife has been able to see me play but my Mom and Dad have not been able to,” he said.

“I’ve played all my life and played in Cuba’s national series for three or four years,” the pitcher said. A player he admires is Cuban legend Pedro Luis Lazo, still coming out of the bullpen at age 49 to compete both internationally and at the top level of Cuban baseball.

“With Coach Pimentel, I’ve been working on my attention coming into the game, to come in hot right away,” Zulueta concluded.

20-year-old Orelvis Martinez was signed to a $3.5 Million contract and the Blue Jays obviously have high hopes for him. He is the youngest of the 14 players at the Double-A level with 20+ home runs this year.

The slugger’s front-foot up-on-the-toe stance looks awkward as he then has to shift his weight back, but Dwight Evans used it successfully for the Red Sox. Martinez’s power comes from the bat speed generated by his wrist snap, a form employed by Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

“I’ve always used this stance, “Martinez said.

“I’m working very hard to be in the best possible shape,” the hitter continued. “I’m trusting that the process will show results. I’m trying to become an all-around hitter.”

Martinez is comfortable at either shortstop or third base and wants to be ready at either position for the future.

“I have been working hard to improve my defense,” the hitter continued. “In the field, I am working on my footwork.”

“With Coach Hague, I have been working on adjustments at the plate, especially when I see a pitcher for the second time,” Martinez said.

The player the slugger admired growing up was Manny Ramirez, also from the Dominican Republic. Martinez went through the Dominican Baseball Academy and his parents have been to the United States twice to see him play.

Safe at Home: Wilmer Allejandro Flores is a major league infielder who’s played with the Mets and Giants. Younger brother Wilmer deJesus Flores had two solid starts for the SeaWolves in the past week. There are also two younger brothers named Wilmer. To paraphrase equine television star Mr. Ed, “Gosh, Wilmer!”

Tuesday’s 8/8 game saw the strange play of the period and perhaps of the season. The Cats Will Robertson hit a solid line drive to SeaWolves leftfielder Dylan Rosa. The outfielder ran in, slipped, landed on his back, and reached over his head to catch the ball. Bob Dylan ode to follow as Zach Britton, the next batter, homered.

The best play of the period came Thursday vs. Erie in a game where Cats center fielder Cam Eden had eight putouts. SeaWolves DH Bryant Packard hit a shot to the right center gap that Eden laid out for on his glove side. With 21 stolen bases, eight home runs and a glove like that, Eden only has to bring his batting average up to be a four-tool player. Throwing is the fifth tool. From what we’ve seen, his arm is adequate, but not outstanding.

57 Fisher Cats season ticket holders were on hand Sunday morning to take to the field. Men, women and children took their swings against Fisher Cats sales reps while their compadres shagged in the outfield. The youngest soon-to-be stars were given the option of hitting off a tee.

Recently promoted Fisher Cats Rafael Lantigua and Spencer Horwitz are hitting .259 and .253, respectively, for the Triple A Buffalo Bisons. Pitcher Hayden Juenger has a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.