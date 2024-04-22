Fisher Cat fans enjoying team’s 20th season

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This year marks the 20th season since the New Hampshire Fisher Cats arrived in Manchester and over that time it has become a constant source of enjoyment for many dedicated fans.

After losing a season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team began to bounce back, reaching its six millionth all-time fan last year, with many of those fans coming again and again over the years like Christine Murphy.

Murphy began watching the team while she still lived in Massachusetts. Now she lives in Manchester and still frequently attends games.

“At first I wasn’t sure if they would last that long, really,” she said. “But things have changed for the better over the years.”

Others such as Amber DaSilva haven’t been attending games as long as Murphy, but have come to see the team frequently over the past few years, including a game during the team’s opening homestand last week.

She first started attending games with her grandmother from Maine when the Portland Sea Dogs came to town and eventually went with her husband Anthony when he attended Southern New Hampshire University. Now, she has added her two sons Chatham (3) and Cooper (1) to the list of Fisher Cat game companions.

“It’s always felt the same to me, and it’s also awesome to come here with the little guys,” she said. “Just being out here and bringing them to a game, it’s great.”

New Hampshire Fisher Cat President Rick Brenner stated that he’s grateful for the support he’s seen from the community over the years and this season.

“A big thank to all the fans, partners, employees and City/State Officials for the years of support to help make the Fisher Cats such a wonderful part of our community,” he said.

The team returns to New Hampshire this week for a six-game set with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, more information is available at nhfishercats.com