First YDC abuse claim settled from the Legislative Fund

MANCHESTER, NH — Shaheen & Gordon, P.A., has settled the first claim under New Hampshire’s YDC Settlement Fund on behalf of a client who was sexually and physically assaulted at YDC in the 1970s. Attorneys at the firm have since announced that they are withdrawing from the consolidated litigation in state court and will be filing the majority of their claims through the legislative fund within the next 30 days.

“We look forward to helping obtain many more recoveries for these victims who have waited far too long for justice,” says Attorney Anthony Carr, Co-Chair of the firm’s YDC Victim Compensation Group. “We’ve worked closely with the state to ensure the fund meets our clients’ needs. A year ago that was not the case, but substantive changes were made through open communication with the Attorney General’s Office. They listened to us and the victims and showed that they’re really trying to do the right thing with this process.”

The YDC Settlement Fund and Claims Process compensates former residents of multiple state facilities who were victims of sexual and physical abuse perpetrated by staff in prior decades. According to Carr, the most important factors for choosing to file through the fund are the timeframes, compensation, and a trauma-informed approach.

“It will take at least five years before the majority of victims will get a trial date in the state court litigation,” says Michael Noonan, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the YDC Victim Compensation Group. “And even longer before they see justice in the form of compensation. In the meantime, they’ll have to be deposed and have their entire life put under a microscope in litigation.”

Conversely, under the guidelines for the fund, victims who file soon should get full and complete resolution by the end of this year. The fund caps damages at $1.5 million, while under state law the current cap for damages per RSA 541-B:14 is only $475,000 per claimant. Finally, in avoiding litigation, victims going through the fund do not have to get deposed or have their traumatic experiences subject to public scrutiny. At most, they may have to participate in an informational interview that will not be adversarial.

“We’ve chosen to take on a limited number of clients so that we can give them the individualized attention they need,” says Carr. “Every one of my clients has my cell phone and is free to reach out to me or meet with me at any time.”

The NH Department of Justice issued the following response:

“We are pleased to have an agreement in principle with Attorney Carr to resolve the first of his clients’ claims and will be moving this claim through the administrative process shortly. Out of respect for claimants and their confidentiality and pursuant to the statute establishing the YDC claims process, we will not be releasing settlement details for individual claims due to the risk of inadvertent identification. The Administrator and the Attorney General will provide public information about claims and resolutions in aggregate on a quarterly basis as required by the statute establishing the YDC claims process. The first of these reports, which will include this settlement and hopefully a good number of others, will be released by mid-April of this year. On behalf of the State of New Hampshire, we acknowledge the abuse suffered by this claimant, and hope this settlement will bring them a measure of justice and some sense of closure. We thank Attorney Carr for his work on reaching this resolution.”