First snow: Mayor hits the ground plowing with public works crew

MANCHESTER, NH – In order to get a firsthand look of storm preparation, planning and logistics, Mayor Jay Ruais on Sunday toured the command center at the Department of Public Works (DPW) where the plowing routes are overseen. He then joined a driver of a plow truck to do a route.

“Thank you to the Manchester DPW and our first responders for all their hard work keeping the residents of Manchester safe and the roads clear as we face the first storm of winter 2024. Please stay safe and watch for updates from DPW regarding parking around the city.”

The city issued its first snow emergency parking ban for Sunday night. Vehicles should be moved from roadways before 1 a.m. or face the possibility of being towed at owner’s expense.

How you can help

The following tips from public works can help winter operations go more smoothly for all:

Park Vehicles Off-Street – During snow emergencies, it is prohibited to park on city streets. Outside of snow emergencies, the winter overnight odd/even parking ban or other posted restrictions may apply. Regardless of whether any of these restrictions is in place, it is always helpful to park off-street during the winter months. This allows the Highway Division to continue snow removal efforts and prepare for the next storm.

Make Sure Your Trash/Recycling is Accessible – If a snowstorm occurs immediately before or on your trash/recycling collection day, do not place your materials for pickup until absolutely necessary. If too much snow builds up around the receptacles, crews will not be able to service them. You can sign up for electronic alerts to be advised of any weather-related delays to trash/recycling collection schedules.

Keep your Mailbox Clear – Maintain an accessible area in front of your mailbox to allow for mail delivery. Should a City snowplow accidentally damage your mailbox, see our plow-damaged property policy.

Keep Children and their Toys Safe – Do not allow children to play on or around the street during a storm or afterward. Visibility is often limited during snowplowing efforts. Snow forts or tunnels in snowbanks present a serious hazard. In addition, sledding areas and toys should be kept far away from the street.

Adopt a Fire Hydrant – If there is a fire hydrant located near your residence or business, consider helping out emergency efforts by keeping access to the hydrant clear of snow.

Be Smart about Clearing the End of Your Driveway – When clearing snow from the end of your driveway, it may be less frustrating to wait until the snowplow has passed. When facing the street, clear snow to the right (or, on a one-way street, in the direction of traffic flow). This will minimize the amount of snow pushed back in front of your driveway.

Never Push Snow into the Right-of-Way – It is unlawful for you or your contractors to push any snow or ice into a street, sidewalk or other right-of-way (§ 97.03 of Manchester City Ordinances). Such actions create hazards in areas that have already been cleared.

Help Clear Sidewalks – Although the Highway Division snowblows many sidewalks, residents and business owners are encouraged to help clear them when possible.

Damage from plows

If you believe your property has been damaged by a city snowplow, please contact public works and provide: your name; your address; the object that was struck; and the date and approximate time that the damage occurred.

In most cases, property damage will have already been reported by City crews. In those cases when a claim cannot be confirmed, the City will conduct an investigation and respond to you with a determination in a timely manner.

Damage that is confirmed to be the result of an errant City snowplow will be repaired by Public Works, as follows:

Mailboxes – Public Works will only install standard mailboxes and posts that are readily and locally available; custom or special order mailboxes will not be replicated.

Fences and Other Structures – Public Works will attempt to restore the structure to its original state.

Property owners will be contacted by Public Works personnel to coordinate repairs and replacements. Note that any damaged structure that is not constructed to code and/or lacks any necessary permit will not be repaired or replaced.

Rules and Regulations

City of Manchester ordinances have been established to ensure safe travel and emergency vehicle access during and after snow storms. Please keep in mind the following: