First six recipients of Manchester $250K Small Business Resiliency Grant program announced

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Mayor Joyce Craig and the City of Manchester announced the distribution of the first round of grants through the Manchester Small Business Resiliency Grant Program. First announced on October 1st, this grant initiative was developed to help small businesses recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s critical that we support our small business community through this difficult time. I’m pleased to announce that we’ve distributed the first $30,000 of the Manchester Small Business Resiliency Grant Program to small businesses to use for expenses like online sales upgrades, payroll, utilities and rent,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.

Patz Deli LLC, CoCo Beauty Salon, The Smoothie Bus Shoppe, McGill’s Inc, Lumiere LLC, and Tidewater Catering Group each received a $5,000 grant. The City allocated $250,000 for the grant program and currently has 36 pending applications in addition to the six distributed today.

The City of Manchester has contracted with The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and Deo Mwano Consultancy for grant administration, marketing and outreach for the program.

Funds are offered through the US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant Program. Eligible small businesses can receive a grant up to $5,000 to go toward eligible business expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.

Additional grants are available for eligible businesses. For more information, email smallbusinessgrant@manchestern h.gov. Eligible businesses can apply here.