First-responders use off-road vehicle to reach homeless camp in woods for man in need of medical help for burns

MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters and AMR personnel made their way into the woods using an off-road vehicle in the city’s North End early Monday for a distress call from a homeless encampment, where a man had suffered burns to his foot and leg.

AT about 8 a.m. on Jan. 16 a caller advised dispatch that there was a man at the camp, near the railroad tracks off Victoria Street, who had burns and needed medical assistance. Crews arrived near the end of Victoria Street and walked a distance along the railroad tracks looking for the victim.

Dispatch worked to help locate the victim by speaking to someone who was in the area with the victim. The 34-year-old man was located with a burn to his foot and leg, and other

injuries not related to the burn.

Based on the severity of the burn and the difficult terrain, the decision was made to request additional manpower and equipment. Engine 6 responded to the area of Chauncey Avenue with the MFD “Gator,” an off-road four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The gator was brought to the wooded area along the tracks and the victim was assisted into the vehicle.

Manchester Fire Captain Peter Franggos said that it is one of many encampments the Manchester Fire outreach team visits on a frequent basis. The outreach services allow firefighters to document the location of encampments and provide requested items, such as hand warmers, gloves, and hats.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical attention to what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.